Ohio Gov. DeWine sends OSHP to assist with Texas border enforcement

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist local enforcement with border surveillance.

In response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for assistance, a total of 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas in the upcoming weeks for a two-week assignment.

According to a written statement released by Gov. DeWine’s office, the OSHP troopers will not be making any arrests during this assignment.

In Oct. 2020, Gov. DeWine deployed nearly 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to assist with Southwest Border Operations. Per the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, Ohio has maintained a presence along the border ever since.

