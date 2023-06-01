CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated in Downtown Cleveland with Pride in the CLE, a march and festival on June 3.

The festivities take place from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Staging for the march will begin one hour earlier at 10 a.m. in Public Square, and the march will officially step off at 11 a.m.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which is returning to Mall B and C.

The Pride in the CLE march route is one mile long, and lasts 20-25 minutes.

The full march is expected to get all participants to arrive at the festival around noon.

Pride in the CLE March celebrates LGBTQ+ community on June 3 (LBGT Community Center Greater Cleveland)

