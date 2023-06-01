2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Pride in the CLE March celebrates LGBTQ+ community on June 3

Pride Parade in Cleveland
Pride Parade in Cleveland
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated in Downtown Cleveland with Pride in the CLE, a march and festival on June 3.

The festivities take place from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

[ View the 2023 Pride Guide from the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland ]

Staging for the march will begin one hour earlier at 10 a.m. in Public Square, and the march will officially step off at 11 a.m.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which is returning to Mall B and C.

The Pride in the CLE march route is one mile long, and lasts 20-25 minutes.

The full march is expected to get all participants to arrive at the festival around noon.

Pride in the CLE March celebrates LGBTQ+ community on June 3
Pride in the CLE March celebrates LGBTQ+ community on June 3(LBGT Community Center Greater Cleveland)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood
Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood
Oh deer! Westlake Police rescue fawn tangled in backyard soccer net (video)
Oh deer! Westlake Police rescue fawn tangled in backyard soccer net (video)
Shaker Heights Van Aken District requires anyone under 17 to be with parent or legal guardian
Shaker Heights Van Aken District requires anyone under 17 to be with parent or legal guardian
Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee
Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee