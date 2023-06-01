Shaker Heights Van Aken District requires anyone under 17 to be with parent or legal guardian

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Van Aken District in Shaker Heights announced that anyone under the age of 17 is required to have a parent or legal guardian in their company at all times.

The reminder was posted on the district’s Facebook page in collaboration with Shaker Heights Police on June 1, and met with mixed reviews.

While some showed support the safety measure, most commenters shared their frustration against the requirement’s restrictions.

19 News is reaching out to Shaker Heights and Van Aken District representatives to get answers to these questions community members want to know:

Will visitors have to show an ID to prove they meet the age requirement? Why must the supervisor of the child or teen be a parent or legal guardian? Can any other adult family member or friend count as the supervisor? Will the relation between the child or teen and the supervisor be checked? If yes, how could it be proven? Will teens under the age of 17 who are employed by Van Aken District businesses be forced to have a parent or guardian accompanying them on their shifts? Is there a limit for how many children or teens one parent or guardian can supervise at a time at Van Aken District?

Kids 15 and under will now have to be accompanied by an adult at Crocker Park, but one adult can be responsible for up to four kids.

[ Crocker Park implements rules for kids 15 and under ]

This marks the second private business in Northeast Ohio with age limitations without an adult.

