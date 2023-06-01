2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shaker Heights Van Aken District requires anyone under 17 to be with parent or legal guardian

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Van Aken District in Shaker Heights announced that anyone under the age of 17 is required to have a parent or legal guardian in their company at all times.

The reminder was posted on the district’s Facebook page in collaboration with Shaker Heights Police on June 1, and met with mixed reviews.

While some showed support the safety measure, most commenters shared their frustration against the requirement’s restrictions.

19 News is reaching out to Shaker Heights and Van Aken District representatives to get answers to these questions community members want to know:

  1. Will visitors have to show an ID to prove they meet the age requirement?
  2. Why must the supervisor of the child or teen be a parent or legal guardian?
    1. Can any other adult family member or friend count as the supervisor?
  3. Will the relation between the child or teen and the supervisor be checked?
    1. If yes, how could it be proven?
  4. Will teens under the age of 17 who are employed by Van Aken District businesses be forced to have a parent or guardian accompanying them on their shifts?
  5. Is there a limit for how many children or teens one parent or guardian can supervise at a time at Van Aken District?

Kids 15 and under will now have to be accompanied by an adult at Crocker Park, but one adult can be responsible for up to four kids.

[ Crocker Park implements rules for kids 15 and under ]

This marks the second private business in Northeast Ohio with age limitations without an adult.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee
Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee
Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies Dustin Majewski and Bucyrus Palo
Lake County deputies save life of elderly man who collapsed from heart attack
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Three veterans get long deserved final salute in North Olmsted
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Dog awaits adoption after more than 5 years at animal shelter