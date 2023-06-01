2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Sudden death’ of Akron child under investigation

Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say the “sudden death” of a 6-year-old boy is under investigation.

According to police, officers were called out around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Moraine Avenue for an unresponsive 6-year-old.

Akron police say the child’s parents provided CPR until EMS arrived, and their crews then continued efforts to save the boy.

Emergency personnel took the child to Akron Children’s Hospital, where police say he was pronounced deceased.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The child’s name was not released, and the investigation is ongoing.

