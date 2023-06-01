Tire tread separates from Cedar Point roller coaster wheel

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of a tire tread separated from a wheel on the Corkscrew roller coaster at Cedar Point Monday, according to the parks Director of Communications Tony Clark.

The urethane tread fell to the midway below.

Clark said the wheel was replaced, and the ride was put back in service.

There were no injuries.

In the summer of 2021, a woman was seriously injured when a bracket fell off the Top Thrill Dragster ride, Cedar Point was cleared of any wrongdoing in that incident.

The park announced in September the Dragster was permanently closed.

