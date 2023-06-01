‘Unattended vehicle fueling has consequences’: burst Willoughby Hills gasoline hose creates spill

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Fire Department has a warning after a gasoline hose burst while the driver was inside the gas station store: “UNATTENDED VEHICLE FUELING HAS CONSEQUENCES.”

Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue was sent to the Shell Gas Station at SR-91 and SR-6 for burst fueling hose at Pump 3 that caused a gasoline leak at 5:04 p.m. on May 30, according to WHFD.

Crews arrived to find the area was isolated, and no readings were found on the flammable gas metering, said WHFD.

Oil Dri was applied to absorbed the spilled gasoline, WHFD stated.

WHFD said the driver walked away while his car was still being fueled up.

The fueling hose then burst while he was in the store, stated WHFD.

WHFD stared this statement on the incident:

“This stresses the importance of why you need to remain near the fuel pump nozzle in the event of a leak. If a leak occurs, you may need to or notify a gas station employee to initiate the emergency gas shutoff. There are a variety of emergency scenarios that could occur when fueling a vehicle and is why it is required by law remain by the fueling area.

Hats off to Assistant Manager Dasha was alerted to the leaking gas and quickly initiated the emergency gas shutoff stopping the leak and called 911.

Stay safe!”

