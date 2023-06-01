Vacant Slavic Village properties get mowed after 19 News gets involved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After some Slavic Village neighbors reached out to 19 News about abandoned lots with overgrown weeds, trash, and rodent infestations, crews came out to mow the properties, Thursday afternoon.

Dee Williams and her neighbors have been dealing with these vacant properties on Union Avenue for years.

“It gives the neighborhood the look of blight, that the residents don’t care,” Williams said.

These neighbors care about their neighborhood and that’s why they want the City of Cleveland to help maintain these properties and hold owners accountable.

“Vacant properties that are owned by private citizens, I think they need to be held accountable, they need to be cited,” Williams said.

Within an hour of 19 News speaking with these neighbors, crews came out to mow the grass and weeds.

Neighbors hope the next steps taken by the City include stopping the illegal dumping and eliminating the rodent infestations on these properties.

“This is a habitat for rodents,” Williams said. “Rodents are taking over getting in people’s homes and now they’re eating the residents car wires.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.