Wanted: Cleveland man still on the run after allegedly shooting Amazon coworker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga Most Wanted featured a Cleveland man accused of shooting his coworker at the Amazon facility in Bedford Heights in January, 2023.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Samuel Oliver is facing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges from the incident that left the victim with serious injuries.

The shooting happened after Oliver and the coworker got into argument.

Oliver is 5′3″ tall and 240 pounds and was last known to be staying on the east side of Cleveland/East Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

