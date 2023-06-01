2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Cleveland man still on the run after allegedly shooting Amazon coworker

Samuel Oliver is wanted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting a coworker at the Bedford...
Samuel Oliver is wanted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting a coworker at the Bedford Heights Amazon facility in January, 2023.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga Most Wanted featured a Cleveland man accused of shooting his coworker at the Amazon facility in Bedford Heights in January, 2023.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Samuel Oliver is facing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges from the incident that left the victim with serious injuries.

The shooting happened after Oliver and the coworker got into argument.

Oliver is 5′3″ tall and 240 pounds and was last known to be staying on the east side of Cleveland/East Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

