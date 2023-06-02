2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old girl steals vehicle from Westlake Recreation Center, police say

(westlake police department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl was charged with grand theft auto of a motor vehicle after stealing a vehicle from a recreation center on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Police say a patron of the Westlake Recreation Center called to report their vehicle had been stolen out of the parking lot around 12:15 p.m.

The victim was working out when someone grabbed the keys out of the facility and located the vehicle in the parking lot, police say.

Officers took a theft report and entered the car into the police database, officials say.

Police say around 2:15 p.m., the Middleburg Heights Police Department spotted the stolen vehicle in their city.

The car was stopped after a brief pursuit, police say.

A 16-year-old girl, from Westlake, was driving, and a juvenile passenger seat, officers say.

Charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle were filed with the juvenile court, officials say.

The girl was turned over to a relative, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

