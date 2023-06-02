2 attempted Akron home invaders arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Thursday arrested two attempted home invaders, while a third still remains on the loose.

Lt. Michael Miller said officers responded to a robbery in the 1000 block of Joy Avenue at around 3:20 p.m.

The 74-year-old homeowner told police two masked suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun, entered the home and threatened to shoot while demanding property from the home.

Officials said police they caught the two individuals, who left without taking anything, and arrested them after they fled the scene.

Police said 19-year-old Demarcus McCall was charged with aggravated robbery.

Police also said a 16-year-old, also charged with aggravated robbery, was charged with carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Officials confirmed a third suspect managed to escape police.

