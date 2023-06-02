2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 inmates escape corrections center in Bowling Green

The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a...
The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a corrections center.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a corrections center.

Police say two men escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center and are currently on the loose.

Officials say the escaped inmates are 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry.

Firman is being held on abduction charges, and Embry for possession of drugs.

