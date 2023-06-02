2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 sentenced for Akron murder

Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common...
Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common Pleas Court for a murder in 2022.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common Pleas Court for a murder in 2022.

Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced 44-year-old Anthony Fowler, of Akron; and 49-year-old Alexander Quarterman, of New York, to life in prison, according to a press release.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh confirmed Fowler will be eligible for parole in 18 years while Quarterman will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

A grand jury found both men guilty on May 17 in the July 2022 shooting death of 55-year-old Derrick Patterson, convicting the duo on the following charges:

  • Two counts of murder, special felonies with firearm specifications
  • Felonious assault, a second-degree felony with firearm specifications
  • Felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The two ran Patterson over with a car after getting into a fight at a convenience store on Copley Road, where they shot and killed Patterson.

Police arrested Fowler shortly after the shooting occurred, while U.S. Marshals arrested Quarterman in September 2022 in upstate New York.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli
Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli
A Euclid man was found guilty on all charges related to drug and firearm possession Tuesday.
Euclid man found hiding in basement sentenced for drug, firearm possession
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter