2 sentenced for Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common Pleas Court for a murder in 2022.

Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced 44-year-old Anthony Fowler, of Akron; and 49-year-old Alexander Quarterman, of New York, to life in prison, according to a press release.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh confirmed Fowler will be eligible for parole in 18 years while Quarterman will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

A grand jury found both men guilty on May 17 in the July 2022 shooting death of 55-year-old Derrick Patterson, convicting the duo on the following charges:

Two counts of murder, special felonies with firearm specifications

Felonious assault, a second-degree felony with firearm specifications

Felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The two ran Patterson over with a car after getting into a fight at a convenience store on Copley Road, where they shot and killed Patterson.

Police arrested Fowler shortly after the shooting occurred, while U.S. Marshals arrested Quarterman in September 2022 in upstate New York.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.