2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Four teens who went missing while tubing down the Tuscarawas River were found shivering in the middle of the night thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit.

The quad entered the water 6.5 hours before the helicopter spotted them at 1:25 a.m. on May 30.

They were found on a remote section of the Tuscarawas River just east of Towpath Road and north of Dover Zone Road NE, which is near the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The OSHP Aviation crew made a PA announcement to the four teens instructing them to stay on the edge of the water until the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office first responders on the ground made their way to them.

The Aviation crew also said the teens appeared to be cold, and advised EMS to head towards them.

First responders on the ground reached them at 1:46 a.m., just over 20 minutes after they were spotted by the helicopter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the information and the helicopter video of the rescue mission.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common...
2 sentenced for Akron murder
Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli
Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli
A Euclid man was found guilty on all charges related to drug and firearm possession Tuesday.
Euclid man found hiding in basement sentenced for drug, firearm possession
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter