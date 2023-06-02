2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 Cuyahoga County residents dead following suspected overdoses in 12-hour span

The suspected overdoses all occurred within a time span of 12 hours.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Suspected drug overdoses killed five Cuyahoga County residents on Thursday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dr. Thomas Gilson said the suspected overdoses all occurred within a time span of 12 hours.

Officials confirmed a 38-year-old Broadview Heights man, a 32-year-old Cleveland woman, a 63-year-old Cleveland man, a 52-year-old Cleveland man and a 70-year-old Parma woman all died as a result of suspected drug overdoses.

“Drug overdose continues to be a problem in our community with periodic clusters of deaths like yesterday. Individuals should avoid using illicit drugs or use a harm reduction plan in the event they are unable to stop using. Treatment can help with long-term sobriety.”

Dr. Thomas Gilson, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner

The medical examiner’s office also offered five tips in developing a plan if a family member is recovering from opioid addiction:

  • Have Naloxone and fentanyl test strips ready: Naloxone and fentanyl test strips will work with most cases.
  • Don’t use drugs alone: There is a much higher risk of fatally overdosing if another person is not monitoring.
  • Call 911: The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for a minor drug possession or drug paraphernalia offense for the person who overdosed and the person who called 911 to seek help.
  • Seek treatment: As with most chronic diseases, addiction is treatable. While treatment may vary on an individual’s needs, recovery is possible.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

