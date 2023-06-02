Baldwin Wallace baseball team heads to Division III World Series

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baldwin Wallace baseball team is heading to the NCAA Division III World Baseball Series!

Officials say fifth-seed Baldwin Wallace will be going up against fourth-seed Endicott College from Massachusetts Friday.

The game starts at 2:15 p.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fans can watch the game live through the NCAA website.

