Baldwin Wallace baseball team heads to Division III World Series

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baldwin Wallace baseball team is heading to the NCAA Division III World Baseball Series!

Officials say fifth-seed Baldwin Wallace will be going up against fourth-seed Endicott College from Massachusetts Friday.

The game starts at 2:15 p.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fans can watch the game live through the NCAA website.

