Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A catalytic converter thief is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives are hoping someone recognizes the car allegedly involved in the theft to track down the suspects.

Police said the theft happened at 11:20 a.m. on May 26 at Constant Aviation at 18601 Cleveland Pkwy.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?(Cleveland Police First District)
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?(Cleveland Police First District)
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?(Cleveland Police First District)

Police believe the car is a Dodge Caliber (which was last made in 2012) with no front license plate.

If you recognize this car or have any other information on this catalytic converter theft, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-156276 with your tips.

