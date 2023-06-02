2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - International Food & Deli is left with a gaping hole after a car smashed through the front of the building.

The crash happened the morning of June 2 at 5850 Parma Rd.

Police have yet to confirm if anyone in the deli or the car were hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Customers were still able to walk in through the front doors once the car was towed away.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

