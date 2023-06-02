Cleveland thieves steal 9-year-old gun violence victim’s $5K wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 9-year-old shooting victim became a victim in another crime after thieves stole a Kia with a $5,000 wheelchair left inside.

Police said the individuals responsible stole the Kia, along with the wheelchair and a toddler seat among other items, at around 12 p.m. on May 13 in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood.

The wheelchair belongs to 9-year-old Ayala Brown, paralyzed at 2 years old after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Alaya Brown, 2

Her grandmother, Gwen Curry, said insurance would not cover the stroller and is begging those responsible to return it.

“You’re interfering with her life,” Curry said. “She was already robbed of her life at two years old. How much more can she take?”

Anyone with information on the missing wheelchair or stolen Kia has been asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.