Cleveland woman reported missing last heard from 10 months ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a woman they say was last heard from around July 2022.

Chelsea Kingsley was reported missing by her father May 26, who says he last spoke with her around 10 months ago.

Her father, who lives in Florida, told police the 39-year-old woman was living with her boyfriend the last time he heard from her.

Kingsley’s father told officials the last he had heard from her was in a text from her cellphone saying to not come to get her.

Kingsley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in the 1700 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland.

If anyone has information on the location of Kingsley, contact Detective Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

