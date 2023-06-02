Decomposed human remains found during Akron house demolition

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have launched an investigation into the human remains found after the demolition of a vacant home in Akron.

Lt. Michael Miller said the vacant house, located in the 700 block of Dayton Street, was torn down at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials notified the department that decomposed human remains were found among the debris.

Officials have not identified who the remains belong to.

Police said the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will be assisting in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

