Euclid man found hiding in basement sentenced for drug, firearm possession

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man was found guilty on all charges related to drug and firearm possession Tuesday.

Officials say 26-year-old Nicholas Geer was found guilty on seven counts, including possession with intent to distribute drugs and two firearm charges.

A search warrant turned over a number of drugs and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, as well as Geer himself.

Court documents show Geer was found hiding in a closet in the basement.

Law enforcement conducted two controlled drug purchases from Geer at the residence before executing the warrant.

Geer was found guilty of intention to distribute fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base.

He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

