2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Euclid man found hiding in basement sentenced for drug, firearm possession

A Euclid man was found guilty on all charges related to drug and firearm possession Tuesday.
A Euclid man was found guilty on all charges related to drug and firearm possession Tuesday.((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man was found guilty on all charges related to drug and firearm possession Tuesday.

Officials say 26-year-old Nicholas Geer was found guilty on seven counts, including possession with intent to distribute drugs and two firearm charges.

A search warrant turned over a number of drugs and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, as well as Geer himself.

Court documents show Geer was found hiding in a closet in the basement.

Law enforcement conducted two controlled drug purchases from Geer at the residence before executing the warrant.

Geer was found guilty of intention to distribute fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base.

He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common...
2 sentenced for Akron murder
Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli
Car crashes through Parma International Food & Deli
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter
4 missing teens who got lost tubing down Tuscarawas River for 6.5 hours found by OSHP helicopter