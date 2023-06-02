2 Strong 4 Bullies
Five bridges in Cuyahoga County to be receive state funding for renovations, demolitions

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State announced an increase in yearly funding for local bridge projects throughout the city, hoping to improve travel throughout Ohio.

In total, the state will allocate $47.5M over the next five years for 24 different bridges to either be rehabilitated, replaced, or demolished. In Cuyahoga County, five bridges will see state funding used for construction:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - $2,000,000
  • Garfield Parkway - $1,567,500
  • Old Highland Road - $2,000,000
  • Greenhurst Drive - $516,000
  • Enterprise Parkway - $1,187,500

The funding will go until 2025/2026 depending on the length of the project. Each local municipality must cover 5% of the cost, with the state providing the other 95%.

For more information on how local municipalities can apply for a future grant, visit the website here.

