Cleveland family: Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to blame for loved one’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to investigate the shooting death of Jamarious Williams.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed May 18 while moving out of his apartment at Delaney Village Apartments on Woodland Avenue.

He went downstairs to place the last box in the U-Haul, and police say someone walked up and shot him.

“Can you imagine setting goals, thinking you are on your way to achieving them, that close, that last couple of boxes and you be away from the nonsense,” Keyetta Williams, who is Jamarious Williams’ mother, told 19 News.

Jamarious Williams and his girlfriend were feuding with their neighbors for a year.

It was the main reason they decided to move away.

“He was constantly harassed, these things were reported, but not taken seriously,” Keyetta Williams said.

Due to the constant arguments with neighbors, the mother says the couple called a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer to escort them.

The last time they called, an officer did not show up. It was day Jamarious Williams’ was murdered .

“You told my son to call you when they were ready to move the rest of your things out and that you would be able to back help him up, instead he got shot in the back,” Keyetta Williams said of CMHA.

19 News went to CMHA Police Headquarters to ask questions on May 22.

We talked to someone there, who said they would reach out and give more information, but we never heard back.

Two weeks later on June 1, CMHA Police Chief Andy Gonzalez told 19 News the call for an escort did come in at 12:30 p.m. May 18.

However, he says they didn’t have any officers to immediately respond.

“If we had officers, we would have certainly had officer respond over there to check in so to speak with the family,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez confirmed they escorted the family to get a couple items before on a different day.

He also says he was aware of the drama between the family and neighbors.

“I think the reason or what you are describing as the friction is a critical component of the investigation,” said Gonzalez.

The neighbors have not been arrested, charged or even named as suspects in this case.

Until Jamarious Williams’ mother gets justice, she will keep his ashes close by her everyday.

“It’s all I have of him, all I have of my son,” she said.

