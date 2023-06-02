2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Sheriff’s Department investigating jail death

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating the death of an Amherst Township man that occurred at the Lorain County Jail Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the jail around 4:30 pm for a man in full arrest in a booking cell.

When deputies arrived on scene Lifecare EMT’s were already performing lifesaving measures on 54-year-old Edward Crevda.

Crevda was taken to University Hospital in Elyria where he was pronounced dead around 5p.

The Detective Bureau was contacted and the scene was turned over to Lieutenant Vansant, according to the Sherrif’s Department.

