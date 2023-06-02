2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff,...
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. applaud as members of the Air Force Academy arrive in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley will receive France’s highest medal of honor Friday for his role in coordinating support for Ukraine and for his more than 40-year military career spent in defense of democracy, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

Milley, who is traveling in France to attend ceremonies at Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, is close to finishing a four-year term as the top U.S. military officer and plans to retire when his tenure as chairman ends Sept. 30.

Macron plans to award him the Legion of Honor order of commander at a closed ceremony. The honor was created by French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It is awarded at various categories to about 2,000 citizens and about 300 foreigners each year for defense of French values.

“The president of the French Republic will pay tribute to the strength and quality of the ties of military cooperation that unite our two countries, and to General Milley’s eminent role in this relationship,” Macron’s office said. “This will be an opportunity for the president to discuss the many areas of close cooperation between our two countries, from the Sahel to the Levant, against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.”

Earlier this year, Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his country’s stand against Russia’s invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the award in 2006. Macron has considered stripping Putin of the honor but has said a decision to do so “should be taken at the right moment.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing
Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.
11-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Missouri
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil accept the BMI Icon award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards...
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ lyricist who teamed with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Two men on Friday received their sentences after being convicted in the Summit County Common...
2 sentenced for Akron murder