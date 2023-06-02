2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man tries to use credit cards stolen out of cars in North Olmsted, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of trying to use credit cards stolen out of cars is on the loose, North Olmsted Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.

NOPD said credit cards, among other items, were stolen from cars in North Olmsted and Fairview Park the morning of June 1.

The man then tried to use the credit cards at a North Olmsted store a few hours later, according to NOPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by North Olmsted Police:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on the thefts, call Ofc. Pruitt at 440-777-3535.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

