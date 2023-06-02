Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry conditions through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be day 13 with no rain in the Cleveland area. High pressure overhead. Mostly sunny sky today with temperatures rising into the 80s. A few spots away from the lake breeze zone could hit 90 degrees once again. The cooler readings of course closer to Lake Erie. Gradual cooling is in the forecast over the weekend. A cold front will track through tomorrow from the north. This will increase the north/northeast wind tomorrow afternoon. You’ll still be well in the 80s away from the lake breeze zone. The high temperature Sunday forecast to be in the 70 to 75 degree range.

