Ohio State accidentally sends out false ‘active attacker’ notification
Officials confirmed the notification is meant to be a test.
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University on Friday issued an accidental alert referencing an active attacker.
Campus police said the attacker is either near or on its Columbus campus.
Campus officials confirmed it was an accidental alert minutes later.
Officials said a maintenance error caused the alert.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
