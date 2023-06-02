Ohio State accidentally sends out false ‘active attacker’ notification

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University on Friday issued an accidental alert referencing an active attacker.

Campus police said the attacker is either near or on its Columbus campus.

Buckeye Alert! Active Attacker reported on/near the OSU Columbus campus. Secure in place: RUN,HIDE,or, as a last resort,FIGHT! Police responding. More info soon — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) June 2, 2023

Campus officials confirmed it was an accidental alert minutes later.

Buckeye Alert TEST - We are undergoing system maintenance and our vendor accidently activated our system. There is NO emergency on any Ohio State campus. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) June 2, 2023

Officials said a maintenance error caused the alert.

This is a developing story.

