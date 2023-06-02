2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State accidentally sends out false ‘active attacker’ notification

Officials confirmed the notification is meant to be a test.
Ohio State University got approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark 'The'...
Ohio State University got approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark 'The' for merchandise sales.(Angie Wang/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University on Friday issued an accidental alert referencing an active attacker.

Campus police said the attacker is either near or on its Columbus campus.

Campus officials confirmed it was an accidental alert minutes later.

Officials said a maintenance error caused the alert.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

