Rollover crash kills 43-year-old woman leading Ashtabula deputies on 100 MPH pursuit

AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old woman died when the 100 MPH chase she led deputies on ended in a rollover crash that ejected her from the car, the Ashtalbula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A deputy was on routine patrol at the Pilot gas station on SR-45 on June 1 when he saw a familiar he recognized from past incidents and who had outstanding warrants, Public Information Officer Stacy Millberg stated.

When he approached her, the woman gave the deputy a fake name and did not show him any identification, Millberg said.

The deputy confirmed her identify with a BMV photo and initiated a traffic stop on the entrance ramp to I-90 east. said Millberg.

Millberg stated the woman, who was a passenger in the car, ran away and led police on a foot chase.

The deputy caught up with her, but she resisted and assaulted him, according to Millberg.

After a brief struggle, Millberg said she ran back into the car and headed eastbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed.

The woman led deputies in a pursuit at speeds faster than 100 MPH until the car rolled over at the Route 11 exit, Millberg stated.

The rollover caused the woman to be ejected from the car, according to Millberg.

Deputies tried to save her life until emergency medical personnel arrived, but the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Millberg confirmed.

Her identify has not yet been released.

“The deputy followed the department’s policies and procedures and did what he was supposed to,” Sheriff William Niemi stated. “This was a tragic incident that could have been avoided.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post continues to investigate the crash.

No further information is being released at this time.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm what happened to the person who was originally driving the car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.