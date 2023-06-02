Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights sued over Horseshoe Lake draining

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Friends of Horseshoe Lake have filed a lawsuit against the cities of Cleveland Heights and Shaker heights to prevent the lake from being permanently drained.

Two separate injunctions have been filed to stop the lake from being turned into a marsh by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

Horseshoe Lake Park belongs to the City of Cleveland, but is leased by Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights. Both cities are to maintain and preserve the Shaker Lakes.

The lawsuit contends that draining the lake due to a compromised dam does not act in preservation of the lake.

The lake was drained due to a compromised dam.

the Friends of Horseshoe Lake have presented and alternate plan for storm water management that saves the lake from being drained.

“We hope to get the court to assist us, we believe that saving Horseshoe Lake is really important,” said Anthony Coyne, lawyer for Friends of Horseshoe Lake.

