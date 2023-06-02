Son charged in Sylvania Twp. woman’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jonathon Jones has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of his mother, Nicole Jones.

Sylvania Township Police filed the charge on May 25.

The 33-year-old is the man federal marshals found in Mexico on May 6 with a missing 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio.

That girls has also been charged in the death of Nicole Jones.

Investigators have not yet released a motive in the murder or a cause of death. Prosecutors previously said they believe Nicole Jones’ body was thrown into a dumpster and may have ended up in a landfill in Michigan.

