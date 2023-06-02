2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Son charged in Sylvania Twp. woman’s death

Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for...
Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for his convictions on a series of sex crimes, has been extradited back to the Wood County jail.(Wood County Corrections)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jonathon Jones has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of his mother, Nicole Jones.

Sylvania Township Police filed the charge on May 25.

The 33-year-old is the man federal marshals found in Mexico on May 6 with a missing 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio.

That girls has also been charged in the death of Nicole Jones.

Investigators have not yet released a motive in the murder or a cause of death. Prosecutors previously said they believe Nicole Jones’ body was thrown into a dumpster and may have ended up in a landfill in Michigan.

Previous coverage

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

Man tries to use credit cards stolen out of cars in North Olmsted, police say
Man tries to use credit cards stolen out of cars in North Olmsted, police say
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?
Can you ID this suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic converter theft?
String of golf cart thefts at Stark County park under investigation
Suspect steals ‘large amount’ of vape products from Akron store, police say
Suspect steals ‘large amount’ of vape products from Akron store, police say
Rollover crash kills 43-year-old Ashtabula woman leading deputies on 100 MPH pursuit
Rollover crash kills 43-year-old woman leading Ashtabula deputies on 100 MPH pursuit