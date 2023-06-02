Suspect steals ‘large amount’ of vape products from Akron store, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a “large amount” of vape products from a store is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The theft happened at 9:25 p.m. on May 22 at Kings of Vapor at 2311 East Ave., according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:
Police said the suspect took off in this car:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can stay anonymous.
Reference report #23-057316 with your tips.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.