Suspect steals ‘large amount’ of vape products from Akron store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a “large amount” of vape products from a store is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened at 9:25 p.m. on May 22 at Kings of Vapor at 2311 East Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Akron suspect steals 'large amount' of vape products from store, police say (Akron Police)

Akron suspect steals 'large amount' of vape products from store, police say (Akron Police)

Akron suspect steals 'large amount' of vape products from store, police say (Akron Police)

Police said the suspect took off in this car:

Akron suspect steals 'large amount' of vape products from store, police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #23-057316 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.