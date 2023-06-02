2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals ‘large amount’ of vape products from Akron store, police say(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a “large amount” of vape products from a store is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened at 9:25 p.m. on May 22 at Kings of Vapor at 2311 East Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Police said the suspect took off in this car:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #23-057316 with your tips.

