2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Twin sisters missing from Stark County since Thursday night

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teen girls...
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teen girls who went missing Thursday night.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teen girls who went missing Thursday night.

Police say the 15-year-old twins were seen leaving their house on foot around 11:15 p.m..

Sophia and Katalina Ochoa were later seen being picked up in an unknown car from the Speedway at 4332 Hills and Dales Road in Plain Township, police say.

Sophia is five feet and one inch, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sophia was wearing red and black pajama pants with a green tee shirt.

Katalina is five feet and eight inches.

Both are missing from the 3000 block of Fulton Drive in Plain Township.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

The suspected overdoses all occurred within a time span of 12 hours.
5 Cuyahoga County residents dead following suspected overdoses in 12-hour span
Cleveland police are looking for a woman they say was last heard from around July 2022.
Cleveland woman reported missing last heard from 10 months ago
The Baldwin Wallace baseball team is heading to the NCAA Division III World Baseball Series!
Baldwin Wallace baseball team heads to Division III World Series
19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
The Pink and Black Honors to hold gala to support local entrepreneurs