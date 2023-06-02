Twin sisters missing from Stark County since Thursday night

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teen girls who went missing Thursday night.

Police say the 15-year-old twins were seen leaving their house on foot around 11:15 p.m..

Sophia and Katalina Ochoa were later seen being picked up in an unknown car from the Speedway at 4332 Hills and Dales Road in Plain Township, police say.

Sophia is five feet and one inch, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sophia was wearing red and black pajama pants with a green tee shirt.

Katalina is five feet and eight inches.

Both are missing from the 3000 block of Fulton Drive in Plain Township.

