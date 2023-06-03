2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 motorcycles collide killing both drivers in Erie County, troopers say

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports more traffic fatalities so far this year compared to last year during the same time period.(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a double-fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Friday night, according to the OSHP.

Troopers say they were called out to State Route 113 near mile marker 15 around 10:20 p.m., for a crash.

Jay Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, was operating a 2004 Harley-Davidson, and James Ogle, 53, was operating a 1997 Harley-Davidson, troopers say.

Both motorcycles were westbound on State Route 113 when both units collided while traveling next to each other and were thrown from their motorcycles, troopers say.

Troopers say Lucal and Ogle, both were pronounced deceased at the scene and were taken to Toft’s Funeral Home in Berlin Heights.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet, troopers say.

Drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, troopers say.

