2 shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Cleveland Saturday morning.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of E. 123rd Street, in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said they transported two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals.

Their current conditions are unknown.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

