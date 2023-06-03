Cleveland Museum of Art builds excitement for summer events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Museum of Art is celebrating long summer days and hot summer nights with the annual ‘Parade the Circle’ and 13th annual ‘Solstice.’

Parade the Circle and Solstice are back for another year! (Cleveland Museum of Art)

Organizers say both events are where art, music and culture come together.

Gabe Pollack, Director of the Performing Arts and Stephanie Lima Taub, Director of Community Arts Public and Academic Engagement and Director of Parade the Circle stopped by 19 News Saturday Morning for an in-studio interview.

Here are the dates and information for both events:

Parade the Circle

Saturday, June 10, 2023

FREE

Parade kicks off at 12:00 p.m. at the north entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Solstice

Saturday, June 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

Ticket required

Parade the Circle and Solstice are back for another year! (Cleveland Museum of Art)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.