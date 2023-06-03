Cleveland Museum of Art builds excitement for summer events

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Museum of Art is celebrating long summer days and hot summer nights with the annual ‘Parade the Circle’ and 13th annual ‘Solstice.’

Organizers say both events are where art, music and culture come together.

Gabe Pollack, Director of the Performing Arts and Stephanie Lima Taub, Director of Community Arts Public and Academic Engagement and Director of Parade the Circle stopped by 19 News Saturday Morning for an in-studio interview.

Here are the dates and information for both events:

Parade the Circle

Saturday, June 10, 2023

FREE

Parade kicks off at 12:00 p.m. at the north entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Solstice

Saturday, June 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

Ticket required

