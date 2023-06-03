Cleveland woman reported missing last heard from 10 months ago found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Saturday confirmed the woman missing for nearly 10 months was found safe.

Chelsea Kingsley was reported missing by her father on May 26, who says he last spoke with her around July of 2022.

Her father, who lives in Florida, told police the 39-year-old woman was living with her boyfriend the last time he heard from her.

Kingsley’s father told officials the last he had heard from her was in a text from her cellphone saying to not come to get her.

