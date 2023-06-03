2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver killed after dump truck crash in Richland County, troopers say

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial dump truck that killed the driver on Friday afternoon.

Troopers arrived at Interstate 71 near State Route 39 around 12:40 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers say the crash occurred when a 2006 Mack dump truck hauling gravel experienced a suspected front tire blowout.

The dump truck traveled off the right side of the roadway striking the guardrail before overturning and traveling down an embankment, troopers say.

The truck became engulfed in flames from the impact, officials say.

The man driving the truck was unidentified and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

