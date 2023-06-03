2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio tax preparer charged with federal tax crimes

United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio
(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced a tax prep business owner from Cuyahoga Falls will be facing charges in relation to alleged tax crimes.

The DOJ press release says the federal courts indicted Lateesha Black, from Hudson, on the following crimes:

  • 13 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return
  • One count of a corrupt endeavor to obstruct and impede the administration of the Internal Revenue Laws

The DOJ said the charges came after Black allegedly filed “false, fictitious and fraudulent” tax returns from her business, Ideal Accounting Solutions, LLC, between the 2017 and 2019 tax years.

Officials also confirmed she previously received a summons from IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents, and allegedly met with some of her clients to have them sign false or back-dated tax preparation papers to falsify previously-filed tax returns.

Black is expected to be arraigned on June 7.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

