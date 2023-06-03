Over 4 lbs. of fentanyl seized in Stark County bust, 1 arrested

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Canton seized over four pounds of fentanyl in a bust that also led to a man’s arrest.

Canton Police Lt. Dennis Garren said the bust, conducted by multiple police agencies, occurred on Friday after executing a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Lakeside Avenue NW.

Garren said the bust led to the seizure of 2 kilograms, or 4.4 pounds, of fentanyl.

Police also seized the following items as a result of the search warrant:

6 kilograms (approximately 13.2 pounds) of cocaine

50 pounds of marijuana

6 handguns

$1,000,000 in U.S. currency

Approximately $100,000 in jewelry

Police confirmed they arrested 38-year-old Christen Clark of Canton and charged him with the following crimes:

Trafficking in fentanyl, a first-degree felony

Possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony

Trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony

Possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony

Having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony

Garren confirmed that Clark currently lived at the home at the time of the search warrant.

