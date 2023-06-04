20-year-old man killed, 1 man injured after shooting in Cleveland Saturday night, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say officers arrived at Dibble Avenue around 8 p.m. for a shooting.
Officers located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head who was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.
An unknown-age man sustained a gunshot wound to the side, police say.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
This is all the information available at this time.
