2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

23-year-old man injured after shooting in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, police say

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency(Vic Gideon)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at the 3100 block of East 98th Street, for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a 23-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the face and arm, police say.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time, police say.

This is all the information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) catches a pass during practice at the NFL...
Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway arrested in Miami
Willoughby Hills Police (file photo)
Police warn Willoughby Hills residents of multiple vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning
Medina car wash closed after suffering fire damage
Medina car wash remains closed after fire
Fatal Crash
2 killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Sandusky County, troopers say