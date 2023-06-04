23-year-old man injured after shooting in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at the 3100 block of East 98th Street, for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a 23-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the face and arm, police say.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time, police say.

