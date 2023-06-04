2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians activates RHP Triston McKenzie, designate Zach Pleasc for assignment

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Sunday announced RHP Triston McKenzie will make his season debut against the division rival Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians also designated RHP Zach Plesac for assignment.

Plesac is 1-1 in the 2023 season with an ERA of 7.95 while racking up 14 strikeouts.

McKenzie was on the team’s 60-day injury list prior to Sunday’s game.

The Guardians take the mound in Minnesota at 2:10 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

