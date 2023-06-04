Cleveland Guardians activates RHP Triston McKenzie, designate Zach Pleasc for assignment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Sunday announced RHP Triston McKenzie will make his season debut against the division rival Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians also designated RHP Zach Plesac for assignment.

Roster moves:

+ Activated RHP Triston McKenzie from the 60-Day Injured List

- Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Triple-A Columbus

- Designated RHP Zach Plesac for assignment#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/AXApUBvQmG — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 4, 2023

Plesac is 1-1 in the 2023 season with an ERA of 7.95 while racking up 14 strikeouts.

McKenzie was on the team’s 60-day injury list prior to Sunday’s game.

The Guardians take the mound in Minnesota at 2:10 p.m. EST.

