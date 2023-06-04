Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway arrested in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Jail officials confirmed police arrested Callaway, the Browns’ former 4th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and current Dallas Cowboy, on a bench warrant for driving with a suspended license.

Officials confirmed Callaway was taken to the jail and released.

Strongsville police initially cited Callaway in August 2018 during an incident for marijuana possession, but that charge was dropped.

He was instead convicted on a traffic offense.

The Browns released the troubled WR in 2019 after racking up a total of 675 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

19 News reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

