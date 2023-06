CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews captured a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Police have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved in this crash.

I-90 closed due to crash (woio)

The crash happened near East 156th Street.

Officials also have not confirmed if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

