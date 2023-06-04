Medina car wash closed after suffering fire damage

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio car wash chain on Saturday announced one of their locations will be closed indefinitely due to damage caused by a fire nearly two months ago.

The fire started at Rainforest Car Wash in Medina, located at 2700 Medina Rd., on April 14 at 2:33 p.m., according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The business said their preliminary findings determined an alleged vehicle malfunction occurred, which caused an electrical fire.

Officials said the pressure from the water in the tunnel inadvertently fueled the fires.

The business said nobody was hurt and the driver was able to get out of the car, but the tunnel and its equipment were badly damaged.

The business said the repairs will take several months, but is optimistic that the store can re-open by the end of the year.

