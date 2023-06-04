Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and cooler pattern continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be a sunny sky today, however, the sky will be a milky color due to smoke from Canada wildfires. It’ll be a windy afternoon downwind of Lake Erie. A northeast wind will gust to 30 mph at times. Most areas well in the 70s for a high temperature today. Cooler near Lake Erie. Akron-Canton zone will be around 80 degrees this afternoon. Our weather this week will be coming in from the north. This will keep the area mainly dry and cooler than normal. We could be looking at 18 days with no rain in the Cleveland area if we don’t get any by Wednesday.

