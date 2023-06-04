Police warn Willoughby Hills residents of multiple vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department is warning its residents after multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say in the early hours of Sunday morning, officers located suspects in the act of breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex on the west end of the city.

Officers attempted to block the suspects and vehicle in. The suspects were able to maneuver around the patrol car, officials say.

Officers initiated a brief pursuit into Euclid but terminated it once the speed, location, and driving of the suspect vehicle posed too much risk to other motorists on the roadways, police say.

Multiple vehicles had windows broken out and it is suspected they were attempting to steal vehicles, police say.

At least one of the untouched vehicles had a steering wheel lock, officers say.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department is still offering free steering wheel locks to residents that own a Kia or Hyundai.

They can be obtained at the WHPD with proof of residency and vehicle registration.

Anyone with additional information that may help with this incident is asked to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.

