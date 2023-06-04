2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police warn Willoughby Hills residents of multiple vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning

Willoughby Hills Police (file photo)
Willoughby Hills Police (file photo)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department is warning its residents after multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say in the early hours of Sunday morning, officers located suspects in the act of breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex on the west end of the city.

Officers attempted to block the suspects and vehicle in. The suspects were able to maneuver around the patrol car, officials say.

Officers initiated a brief pursuit into Euclid but terminated it once the speed, location, and driving of the suspect vehicle posed too much risk to other motorists on the roadways, police say.

Multiple vehicles had windows broken out and it is suspected they were attempting to steal vehicles, police say.

At least one of the untouched vehicles had a steering wheel lock, officers say.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department is still offering free steering wheel locks to residents that own a Kia or Hyundai.

They can be obtained at the WHPD with proof of residency and vehicle registration.

Anyone with additional information that may help with this incident is asked to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) catches a pass during practice at the NFL...
Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway arrested in Miami
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
23-year-old man injured after shooting in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, police say
Medina car wash closed after suffering fire damage
Medina car wash remains closed after fire
Fatal Crash
2 killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Sandusky County, troopers say