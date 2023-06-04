2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Sandusky County, troopers say

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KVLY)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that killed two people on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash occurred on State Route 101 south of the turnpike in Sandusky County around 4:10 p.m.

A 2014 red Harley-Davidson Electra Glide driven by Donald Brown Jr., 67, of Clyde, was northeast on State Route 101, troopers say.

Troopers say he had a passenger, Lisa Brown, 65, of Clyde.

A 2019 gray Nissan Sentra, driven by Nacy Taylor, 72, of Clyde, was southwest on State Route 101, officials say.

Troopers say Taylor’s vehicle went left of center striking the motorcycle head-on.

Donald Brown and Lisa Brown were not wearing helmets and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, troopers say.

Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, troopers say.

She was taken to Firelands Hospital and is in stable condition, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

