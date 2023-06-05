2 teens hurt when shots were fired at an Akron party

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-tear-old boy and an 18-year-old boy were injured after shots were fired during a large party in Akron Sunday evening.

Akron police said the 17-year-old was shot and the 18-year-old was run over by a car.

According to officers, the party was being held in the old Erie Island school parking lot at Cordova Avenue and Peckham Street.

Officers responded to the party around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, after the 17-year-old shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital. Officers said his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The victim run over by the car was also taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Officers said he sustained “significant” injuries. Police said he was run over, possibly by accident, while trying to escape the gunfire.

Neither of the victims names are being released at this time and there are no arrests.

Police said they recovered a rifle and numerous caliber shell casings at the scene.

